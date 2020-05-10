As of May 10, Saskatchewan has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 564.

Nine of the new cases are in the Far North (three in the La Loche area) and two are in the North.

Of the 564 reported cases, 209 are considered active. Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 349.

There are currently 12 people in hospital – eight are receiving inpatient care (five in the North and three in Saskatoon) and four are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 564 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 286 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 61 have no known exposures; and

• 79 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 193 of the cases are from the Far North, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 105 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 77 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 199 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 176 are in the 40-59 age range; 95 are in the 60-79 age range; and 17 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 36,860 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 8, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 28,484 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 28,404 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing even mild symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.