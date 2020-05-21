The Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lennex Merasty-Morin.
He is on warrant for the following charges:
• Failing to comply with a Release Order
• Aggravated Assault
• Discharge Firearm with Intent
• Careless Use of Firearm
• Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
• Possession of Firearm while Prohibited
• Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle
If you have information about this or any other crime, contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel at *8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.
