The Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lennex Merasty-Morin.

He is on warrant for the following charges:

• Failing to comply with a Release Order

• Aggravated Assault

• Discharge Firearm with Intent

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm while Prohibited

• Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle



If you have information about this or any other crime, contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel at *8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.