​The Saska​tchewan Health Authority is ending its outbreak declaration at the long term care facility in the La Loche Health Centre made April 17.

Dr. Rim Zayed, medical health officer, has declared the outbreak over after the standard 28-day period has passed without a new positive case of COVID-19 in long term care. Dr. Zayed cautions that community precautions remain in place and that exhaustive work continues as the Saskatchewan Health Authority and local community leaders work together to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the area. This includes extensive door to door testing, mobile testing, and aggressive contact tracing.

The public is re​minded during the COVID-19 pandemic to please take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community. COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.

Physical distancing​​​ is something that everyone needs to be doing all the time, every time, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is also important for every​one to follow the guidelines for hand washing, social distancing and self-isolating shared by provincial and municipal governments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect our most vulnerable populations. Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread.

