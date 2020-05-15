As of May 15, Saskatchewan has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 590.

All of the new cases are the Far North (five in La Loche and three in Beauval). Of the 590 reported cases, 176 are considered active.

Ten more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 408.

There are currently nine people in hospital – six are receiving inpatient care (one in the North, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Please note that hospitalizations are attributed to the location of the hospitalization, not the patient’s residence.

Of the 590 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are travellers;

• 304 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 68 have no known exposures; and

• 79 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 218 of the cases are from the Far North, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 83 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 209 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 181 are in the 40-59 age range; 99 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 49 per cent of the cases are females and 51 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



To date, 39,233 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 13, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 30,366 people tested per million population, which is slightly below the national rate of 31,915 people tested per million population. This is due to decreased demand for testing, not a drop in testing capacity, due to the success of preventative measures and the reduction in positive cases in many areas of the province.

COVID-19 Website Update

The Government of Saskatchewan website now includes more interactive, user-friendly information on COVID-19 cases. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan to see information that is updated daily about new, active and recovered cases for each region. Regional testing numbers and results are also available. Historical and current data can be selected and downloaded.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.