The Sa​skatchewan Health Authority is ending its outbreak declaration at the Meadow Lake Hospital made after one confirmed COVID-19 case of a staff member May 5. This case at hospital was linked to community-transmission.

Dr. Mandian​gu Nsungu, medical health officer, has declared the outbreak over after not a single case was discovered either in patients or HCW related to the 10-day exposure period.

Staff who had b​een in close contact with the staff member began self-isolating and were tested. All tests came back negative. Contact tracing and investigation was began immediately.

The health​ and safety of our patients and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Keeping the people we serve, our employees and physicians healthy and safe, is paramount to the work we do each and every day.

The public is remi​​nded that during the COVID-19 outbreak, please take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community. COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.

Physical dis​tancing is something that everyone needs to be doing all the time, every time, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is also important for everyo​ne to follow the guidelines for hand washing, social distancing and self-isolating shared by provincial and municipal governments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect our most vulnerable populations. Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread.