Work is underway on the next phase of the plan to reopen the provincial economy. The target date to begin Phase 3 of Reopen Saskatchewan is June 8.

Phase 2 of the plan began this week. In Phase 3, restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to open at 50 per cent capacity. Gyms and fitness facilities will also be able to open for business, as will childcare facilities and places of worship – subject to guidelines that are being developed. Personal service businesses that did not open in Phase 2 are also allowed to begin providing services.

This includes:

• Estheticians;

• Tattoo artists;

• Make-up applicators;

• Electrologists;

• Manicurists;

• Pedicurists;

• Sun tanning parlours;

• Facilities in which body piercing, bone grafting or scarification services are provided; and

• Other personal service facilities.

As restrictions on businesses and services are gradually lifted in the province, additional information continues to be added to the Reopen Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers.

Changes to the plan this week focus on Phase 3 and include information on restaurants and licensed establishments, gyms and fitness facilities and places of worship. The size of indoor public and private gatherings will increase to 15 people in Phase 3, while the size of outdoor gatherings will increase to 30.

Guidelines are currently being developed for restaurants and licensed establishments, and gyms and fitness facilities. They will be included in the updated plan, which will be available at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open on Friday.



Guidelines for the safe re-opening of places of worship will be developed in consultation with faith leaders. Further information will be added to these guidelines and others will be developed as the Reopen Saskatchewan plan continues to be updated to allow business operators and service providers to prepare to reopen.

All businesses that are eligible to reopen must follow the guidelines in the Reopen Saskatchewan plan and the current public health order. However, businesses are not required to open at this time and can determine when they are ready to open and operate in a safe manner.

SARCAN is also preparing to resume its recycling operations in the near future. Beginning June 1, commercial and bulk customers will be able to bring in their recycling by appointment only. SARCAN will open to the general public June 8.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.