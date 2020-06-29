There is one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 29, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 779 cases. The new case is located in the Far North region.

Of the 779 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 87 are considered active. A total of 679 people have recovered.

Five individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital: three in the North, one in Saskatoon and one in the South. There are no COVID-19 patients currently in ICU.

Of the 779 cases in the province:

• 165 cases are travellers;

• 472 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 103 have no known exposures; and

• 39 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 324 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 63 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 113 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 268 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 247 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 65,496 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 27, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 48,781 people tested per million population. The national rate was 71,209 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.