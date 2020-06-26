There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report June 26, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 772 cases.

Ten of the new cases are in the South and are connected to the outbreak in the Maple Creek area. Of the remaining new cases, two are in the North and one is in the Far North.

Of the 772 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 105 are considered active. A total of 654 people have recovered.

Nine individuals are hospitalized; eight are receiving inpatient care (four in the South, three in the North and one in Saskatoon) and one person is in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 772 cases in the province:

• 163 cases are travellers;

• 465 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 103 have no known exposures; and

• 41 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 317 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 63 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 110 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 265 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 246 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 63,116 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 24, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 47,186 people tested per million population. The national rate was 68,061 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.