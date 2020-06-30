There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report June 30, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 785 cases. Three new cases are in the Far North, two are in the North and one is in the South.

Of the 785 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 88 are considered active. A total of 684 people have recovered.

Four individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital: two in the North, one in Saskatoon and one in the South. One person is in intensive care in the North.

Of the 785 cases in the province:

• 165 cases are travellers;

• 473 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 106 have no known exposures; and

• 41 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 327 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 116 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 64 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 114 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 271 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 249 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 65,940 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 49,250 people tested per million population. The national rate was 72,406 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Updates

Starting Canada Day, the Ministry of Health will no longer post news releases or case updates on www.saskatchewan.ca on statutory holidays or weekends. News releases and updates will continue to be posted Monday to Friday, with weekend summaries provided on Mondays.

Public health advisories required to protect public health and safety will continue to be issued, as required.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Precautionary Health Advisory – Emma Lake

An individual working at the Sunnyside Bar in Emma Lake has now tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising anyone who attended this business on the dates below should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance:

• Friday, June 26, 2020, between 4 – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 27, 2020, between 4 – 9 p.m.

• Sunday, June 28, 2020, between 4 – 9 p.m.

The full advisory can found here at https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/Public-Health-Alert–Possible-COVID-19-Exposure-at-Sunnyside-Bar,-Emma-Lake.aspx.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Businesses, events and activities continue to reopen in the second part of Phase 4 of Re-Open Saskatchewan.

Beginning Monday, July 6, indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities, and the performing arts – including music, dance and theatre – will be able to reopen. The seating capacity for restaurants and licensed establishments will also increase that same day to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distance.

On Thursday, July 9, casinos and bingo halls are able to re-open for business. The guidelines for businesses and activities reopening on July 6 and July 9 are included in this week’s update to the plan to reopen the provincial economy.

Racetracks and rodeo-related activities are targeted to resume on July 16. Guidelines are being developed and will include guidance related to spectators. Other updates include:

Restaurants and Licensed Establishments

In addition to an increased seating capacity, video lottery terminals (VLTs), pool tables, dart boards, arcade games and other recreation areas will be able to reopen on July 6 as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Increased cleaning and disinfection will also be required. Live entertainment in these establishments is targeted to return on July 16. Guidelines are currently being developed.

Fall Planning for Post-Secondary Institutions

Fall planning for post-secondary institutions is underway in consultation with public health. The institutions will be communicating to their campus communities in the near future.

As restrictions are gradually lifted in the province, additional information will continue to be added to the Reopen Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers.

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow their recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.