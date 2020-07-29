There are 50 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 29, bringing the total to 1,268 cases. The new cases are located in the North (44), South (3), Regina (2) and Central (1) regions.

Of the 50 cases reported today, 44 are from one communal living setting.

The reported increase is a result of aggressive contact tracing and increased testing, which is encouraged as Saskatchewan residents help prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Of the 1,268 reported cases, 322 are considered active. A total of 929 people have recovered.

Fifteen people are in hospital. Ten people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, two in the Central region, four in the South and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,268 cases in the province:

• 202 cases are travellers;

• 617 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 299 have no known exposures; and

• 150 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 61 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 347 of the cases are from the Far North, 270 from the South, 239 are from the Saskatoon area, 180 from the North, 140 from the Central region and 91 from the Regina area. One case’s location is still pending.

• 202 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 416 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 394 are in the 40-59 age range; 215 are in the 60-79 age range; and 41 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 17 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 95,024 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 27, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 69,095 people tested per million population. The national rate was 103,732 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,355 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.