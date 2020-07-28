There are nine new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 28, bringing the total to 1,218 cases. The new cases are located in the South (3), Saskatoon (2), North (2), Central (1) and Regina (1) regions.

One person from the South who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This person was in the 70-79 age range.

Of the 1,218 reported cases, 294 are considered active. A total of 907 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, two in the Central region, two in the South and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,218 cases in the province:

• 200 cases are travellers;

• 616 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 293 have no known exposures; and

• 109 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 61 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 347 of the cases are from the Far North, 267 from the South, 239 are from the Saskatoon area, 136 from the North, 139 from the Central region and 89 from the Regina area. One case’s location is still pending.

• 185 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 404 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 378 are in the 40-59 age range; 212 are in the 60-79 age range; and 39 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 17 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 93,669 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 26, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 68,474 people tested per million population. The national rate was 102,791 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 873 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.