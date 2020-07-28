On Monday (July 27) around 5 p.m., Loon Lake RCMP responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover.



The van carrying four occupants was travelling east on Treatment Centre Road. It was reported to police the driver was travelling at high speeds on the gravel road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled multiple times. The driver and the front passenger were ejected from the vehicle.



Upon arrival, officers began life-saving efforts on the driver, but the injuries were too severe. The 15-year-old male driver was declared deceased on scene by EMS.



Article Continues Below

A 15-year-old female occupant, who was the front passenger, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by air ambulance for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, who were the rear passengers, were transported to hospital in Meadow Lake by ground ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.



St. Walburg EMS and District Fire Rescue also attended the scene. An examination of the scene was completed by a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.



The vehicle was seized for further investigation.



Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.



The investigation is ongoing.