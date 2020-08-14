On Aug. 14 at approximately 1 a.m., Beauval RCMP received a report of three suspects who entered and robbed a local business situated at the Beauval Forks off Highway 155 North. They threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money. The three males then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

One of the suspects is described as stocky, tall (more than six feet), and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He was also wearing a medical mask. The second male was also described as being stocky, approximately 5’8″ tall, and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweatpants with writing on the right leg. The third male was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver or light grey four-door Chevrolet car with silver stock rims. It was reported there was a fourth male involved, but he remained in the vehicle during the robbery.

Article Continues Below

Extensive patrols were conducted in the area and in surrounding detachment areas with negative results.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspects or aid in the investigation is encouraged to contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.