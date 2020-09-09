There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 9, bringing the total to 1,670 reported cases. The new case is located in the Saskatoon zone.

Of the 1,670 reported cases, 59 are considered active. A total of 1,587 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,670 cases in the province:

• 254 cases are travellers;

• 838 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 494 have no known exposures; and

• 84 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 67 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 280 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 542 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 507 are in the 40-59 age range; 283 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

o 355 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 277 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

o 203 cases from the central area (166 central west, 37 central east)

o 137 cases from the Regina area (One case reported on September 7 with pending residence information has been assigned to the Regina zone).

To date, 152,529 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of September 7, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 109,230 people tested per million population. The national rate was 156,724 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 757 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are now open in Regina and will open tomorrow in Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – Open as of Tuesday, September 8

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturdays – 8 am – 4:30 pm

Saskatoon – Open as of Thursday, September 10

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 pm – 7:15 pm

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 am – 4 pm

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-through sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.