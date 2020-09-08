According to a recent announcement by Innovation Credit Union, its Meadow Lake advice centre and Meadow North Agencies are closed until further notice because of a positive COVID-19 test result within the branch location.

“Please call us at 1.866.446.7001 for any financial need you have,” reads an Innovation Credit Union statement. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, there are seven new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 8, bringing the total to 1,669 reported cases. The new cases are located in the North Central (2), Saskatoon (1), Regina (3) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,669 reported cases, 58 are considered active. A total of 1,587 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,669 cases in the province:

• 254 cases are travellers;

• 838 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 493 have no known exposures; and

• 84 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 67 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 280 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 542 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 506 are in the 40-59 age range; 283 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

o 355 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 276 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

o 203 cases from the central area (166 central west, 37 central east)

o 136 cases from the Regina area

o The location of one case reported September 7 is pending.

To date, 151,772 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 6, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 108,543 people tested per million population. The national rate was 155,414 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,035 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral will open today in Regina and September 10 in Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – Open as of Tuesday, September 8

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturdays – 8 am – 4 pm

Saskatoon – Open as of Thursday, September 10

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 pm – 7:15 pm

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 am – 4 pm

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-through sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca .

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.