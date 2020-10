According to the City of Meadow Lake, the Saskatchewan Health Authority advised municipal officials today (Oct. 23), a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the Meadow Lake and District Arena during the morning and early afternoon hours of Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18.

The city is asking anyone who was in the arena during these times to self-monitor for symptoms. If you become ill, self-isolate immediately and call 811.