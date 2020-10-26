There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 26, bringing the total to 2,783 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (2), North Central (15), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (13), Central East (9), Regina (9), and Southeast (1) zones.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Of the 2,783 reported cases, 650 are considered active. A total of 2,108 people have recovered.

Twenty-three people are in hospital. Eighteen people are receiving inpatient care; nine in the North zone, seven in the Saskatoon zone and two in the Regina zone. Five people are in intensive care; four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,783 cases in the province:

350 cases are travelers;

1,365 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

715 have no known exposures; and

353 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

87 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

540 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

992 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 796 are in the 40-59 age range; 376 are in the 60-79 age range; and 79 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

636 cases are from the Saskatoon area

521 cases are from the north area (167 north west, 243 north central, 111 north east)

487 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 48 south east)

434 cases are from the far north area (381 far north west, 0 far north central, 53 far north east)

366 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 170 central east)

337 cases are from the Regina area

Two (2) cases have pending residence location



To date, 250,241 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 24, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 169,663 people tested per million population. The national rate was 255,485 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,332 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Halloween

Remember: if you are going to participate in Halloween activities, do so safely. Don’t attend or host large events that exceed gathering size limits under current public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines. This includes house parties, public events and pub crawls. Activities that do not follow public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines have been shown to be possible “superspreaders” and hosts/businesses can be fined under the Public Health Act.

For guidelines regarding Halloween Trick-or-Treating (including door-to-door and Mall/Retail Trick-or-Treating) Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-halloween.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.