There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 23, bringing the total to 2,591 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Northwest (3), North Central (5), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (4), Central East (3), Regina (9) and Southeast (4) zones.

To date, 37 of Saskatoon’s confirmed cases have been linked to a single nightclub venue.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Of the 2,591 reported cases, 511 are considered active. A total of 2,055 people have recovered.

Twenty people are in hospital. Sixteen people are receiving inpatient care; nine in the Saskatoon zone, one in the Regina zone, one in the North West zone, five in the North Central zone. Four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,591 cases in the province to date:

338 cases are travellers;

1,299 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

690 have no known exposures; and

264 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

82 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

482 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

912 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 751 are in the 40-59 age range; 369 are in the 60-79 age range; and 77 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

563 cases are from the Saskatoon area

480 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 41 south east)

476 cases are from the north area (162 north west, 212 north central, 102 north east)

425 cases are from the far north area (375 far north west, 0 far north central, 50 far north east)

352 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 156 central east)

293 cases are from the Regina area

Two cases have pending residence location

To date, 242,500 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 21, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 165,237 people tested per million population. The national rate was 250,009 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,297 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.