There are 60 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 22, bringing the total to 2,558 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (4), North Central (13), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (21), Central West (1), Central East (1), Regina (4), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (2) zones and one (1) case has pending residence location.

Two Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province have been added to the total case counts. One case has been assigned to the North West zone and one case has pending residence location. A death that occurred in April 2020 has been reassigned from Saskatoon to the Far Northwest zone.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Of the 2,558 reported cases, 509 are considered active. A total of 2,024 people have recovered.

Twenty-one people are in hospital. Eighteen people are receiving inpatient care; 10 in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, six in the North Central zone. Three people are in intensive care; two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,558 cases in the province to date:

335 cases are travellers;

1,276 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

682 have no known exposures; and

265 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

82 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

475 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

897 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 741 are in the 40-59 age range; 368 are in the 60-79 age range; and 77 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

559 cases are from the Saskatoon area

476 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 37 south east)

464 cases are from the north area (159 north west, 207 north central, 98 north east)

424 cases are from the far north area (374 far north west, 0 far north central, 50 far north east)

349 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 153 central east)

284 cases are from the Regina area

Two (2) cases have pending residence location

To date, 240,203 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 20, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 163,966 people tested per million population. The national rate was 235,543 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the week of Oct. 12-18 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan. Reports will be published Thursdays.

As of Oct. 18, for those aged 0 to 19 years, 44,269 tests have been performed with 1.0 per cent positivity rate, which is in line with the provincial positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. A total of 431 cases have been identified since the pandemic event began in the province.

· 0-4 years: 10,449 tests and 83 cases

· 5 to 13 years: 18,845 tests and 164 cases

· 14 to 19 years: 14,975 tests and 184 cases

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.