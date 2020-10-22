Ted Kurjata passed away on September 22, 2020 in the Meadow Lake Hospital at the age of 87 years, after a lengthy illness.

Ted was predeceased by his son, David; 2 brothers; 2 sisters, and his parents. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 61 years, Lena; 4 daughters; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 3 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ted and Lena lived on their farm in Makwa until his passing. Ted was an active member of his church and community and was a member of the Makwa Lions Club.

Lena and the family would like to thank the Meadow Lake Hospital staff for their care and kindness and also thank those in the community who sent flowers, cards, food and condolences and showed acts of kind-heartedness during Ted’s passing.