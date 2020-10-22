January 12, 1958 – September 26, 2020

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life while I was strong.”

After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness the family of Pat Yablonski announces her passing away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in the Meadow Lake Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Pat is survived by her brother: Mike; her sisters: Carol, Marg and Lauretta; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog: Hunter.

She was predeceased by her parents: Stan and Ann; brother: Bob; and brother-in-law: Cliff.

The funeral service was held on September 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church with Father Doug Jeffrey OMI officiating. A special thank you to Father Doug for the beautiful service. The service can be live streamed on the Meadow Lake Catholic Church Facebook page (for a short time).

The eulogy was given by Gale Dalke and the music was by Marty Bishop. The pallbearers were Lee Dull, Braiden Dull, Justin Cooney, Tanner Hoffart, Jayden Watier, and Rick Burnett. Honourary pallbearers were all who knew and loved Pat. Internment is at Woodlawn Cemetery in Meadow Lake, SK.

Tributes in memory of Pat may be made to: Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan 200-4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK S4W 0G3 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Card of Thanks

The family would like to thank all the friends and relatives who gave flowers. food, cards, prayers, phone calls and visits of support during this difficult time. We are forever grateful.

A special thank you to the wonderful doctors and staff at RUH, Cancer Clinic (Saskatoon) and Meadow Lake Hospital, home Care and Palliative Care for the incredible care you provided Pat.

Thank you to Darcy and staff at JE Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium for your professionalism and compassion during this difficult time.

A special thank you to Jo-Anne Carter and Gale Dalke for doing a fundraiser for Pat to help with her medical expenses. Thank you to everyone who made a donation.

The Yablonski Family