Three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. All three deaths were in the 80-plus age group. One in the Northwest zone and two in the Regina zone.



There are 181 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 22, bringing the provincial total to date to 13,942 cases.



The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (8), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (35), North Central (36), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (35), Central West (1), Central East (3), Regina (43) and Southwest (1) zones.



Eight previously reported cases have been assigned to the Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (1), Saskatoon (1) and Regina (2) zones.



Seven Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province have been added to the case counts in the Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (2) and Central East (1) zones.



Seven previously reported cases assigned to the North West zone (3), Far Northwest zone (1) and with pending residence information (3) have been found to be out-of-province residents and have been removed from the case counts.



Of the cases, 3,945 cases out of the 13,942 cases are considered active. A total of 9,872 individuals have recovered.



One hundred twenty-four people are in hospital. One hundred three people are receiving inpatient care: two in the Far Northwest, five in the Northwest, 17 in the North Central, two in the Northeast, 43 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central West, five in the Central East, 22 in the Regina and six in the Southeast zones. Twenty-one people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, seven in the North Central, eight in the Saskatoon, three in the Regina and two in the Southwest zones.

The total vaccinations completed to Dec. 21 is 1,519. These are part of the Regina pilot vaccination phase.

Of the 13,942 cases in the province:

595 cases are travelers;

6,695 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

3,153 have no known exposures; and

3,499 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

589 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

3,006 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,939 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,591 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,806 are in the 60-79 age range; and 595 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50.5 per cent of the cases are female and 49.5 per cent are male.

125 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 13,942 confirmed cases:

4,035 cases are from the Saskatoon area

3,262 cases are from the north area (1,282 northwest, 1,522 north central, 458 northeast)

2,739 cases are from the Regina area

1,504 cases are from the south area (551 southwest, 525 south central, 428 southeast)

1,497 cases are from the far north area (843 far northwest, 106 far north central, 548 far northeast)

871 cases are from the central area (331 central west, 540 central east)

34 cases have pending residence information

To date, 410,616 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 20, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 250,250 people tested per million population. The national rate was 350,871 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 2,172 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 217 (17.9 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Case Information Posting through December

The daily provincial case information, including news release and dashboard, will be posted Dec. 21 through Dec. 24; December 27; Dec. 29 through Dec. 31. Updates will not be available Dec. 25, 26, 28 and Jan. 1. Case information from those dates will be included in the next, scheduled information posting.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.