Four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. All four deaths were reported in the Regina zone. One in the 50-59 age group, one in the 60-69 age group, one in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80-plus age group.

There are 206 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 21, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 13,761 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Far Northeast (13), Northwest (37), North Central (38), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (46), Central East (10), Regina (26), Southwest (1), South Central (6) and Southeast (4) zones and 3 new cases have pending residence information.

Of the cases, 3,990 cases out of the 13,761 cases are considered active. A total of 9,649 individuals have recovered.

One hundred thirty-one people are in hospital. One hundred eleven people are receiving inpatient care: two in the Far Northwest, one in the Far North Central, seven in the Northwest, 18 in the North Central, two in the Northeast, 43 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central West, five in the Central East, 25 in the Regina and seven in the Southeast zones. Twenty people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, seven in the North Central, eight in the Saskatoon, two in the Regina and two in the Southwest zones.

The total of vaccinations completed to Dec. 20 is 1,285. These are part of the Regina pilot vaccination phase.

Of the 13,761 cases in the province:

587 cases are travelers;

6,572 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

3,089 have no known exposures; and

3,513 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

574 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,975 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,864 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,538 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,785 are in the 60-79 age range; and 594 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

122 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 13,671 confirmed cases:

3,997 cases are from the Saskatoon area

3,186 cases are from the north area (1,247 northwest, 1,484 north central, 455 northeast)

2,694 cases are from the Regina area

1,503 cases are from the south area (550 southwest, 525 south central, 428 southeast)

1,470 cases are from the far north area (835 far northwest, 103 far north central, 532 far northeast)

866 cases are from the central area (330 central west, 536 central east)

45 cases have pending residence information

To date, 408,444 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 19, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 249,201 people tested per million population. The national rate was 348,919 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,361 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 219 (18 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Case Information Posting through December

The daily provincial case information, including news release and dashboard, will be posted Dec. 21 through Dec. 24; Dec. 27; Dec. 29 through Dec. 31. Updates will not be available Dec. 25, 26, 28 and Jan. 1. Case information from those dates will be included in the next, scheduled information posting.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.