Two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death in the age group 70-79 was reported in the Regina zone. One new death in the age group 80-plus was reported in the Regina zone.

There are 245 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 18, bringing the provincial total to date to 13,077 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (28), Northwest (53), North Central (16), Northeast (14), Saskatoon (46), Central West (5), Central East (4), Regina (42), Southwest (2), South Central (7) and Southeast (5) zones and 10 new cases have pending residence information.

Seven previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Far North Central (1) and North Central (6).

Of the cases, 3,736 cases out of the 13,077 cases are considered active. A total of 9,234 individuals have recovered.

One hundred and twenty-one people are in hospital. One hundred and four people are receiving inpatient care: three in the Far North West, eight in the North West, 20 in the North Central, 41 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central West, two in the Central East, 24 in the Regina and five in the South East zones. Seventeen people are in intensive care: five in the North Central, nine in the Saskatoon and three in the Regina zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 230 (19 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 13,077 cases in the province:

575 cases are travelers;

6,292 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,937 have no known exposures; and

3,273 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

551 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,801 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,580 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,403 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,716 are in the 60-79 age range; and 572 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

107 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 13,077 confirmed cases:

3,836 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,925 cases are from the north area (1,138 northwest, 1,361 north central, 426 northeast)

2,606 cases are from the Regina area

1,471 cases are from the south area (547 southwest, 510 south central, 414 southeast)

1,395 cases are from the far north area (810 far northwest, 99 far north central, 486 far northeast)

797 cases are from the central area (325 central west, 472 central east)

47 cases have pending residence information

To date, 399,726 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 16, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 245,198 people tested per million population. The national rate was 342,119 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,171 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Public Health Measures Effective Dec. 19

For more information on the public health measures that take effect Saturday, Dec. 19, or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.