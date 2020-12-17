Seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death in the age group 40-49 was reported in the Southeast zone. One new death in the age group 60-69 was reported in the North Central zone. Five new deaths in the age group 80-plus were reported in the Saskatoon (1), Regina (3) and Southwest (1) zones.

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 17, bringing the provincial total to date to 12,832 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (26), North Central (32), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (81), Central East (7), Regina (40), Southwest (3), South Central (7) and Southeast (3) zones and nine (9) new cases have pending residence information.

Five previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (1) and North Central (3).

Of the cases, 3,978 cases out of the 12,832 cases are considered active. A total of 8,749 individuals have recovered.

One hundred twenty-six people are in hospital. One hundred four people are receiving inpatient care: three in the Far Northwest, nine in the Northwest, 16 in the North Central, 44 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central West, two in the Central East, 23 in the Regina, one in the South Central and five in the Southeast zones. Twenty-two people are in intensive care: five in the North Central, nine in the Saskatoon and eight in the Regina zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 230 (19 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 12,832 cases in the province:

571 cases are travelers;

6,117 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,885 have no known exposures; and

3,259 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

534 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,731 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,501 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,350 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,683 are in the 60-79 age range; and 562 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

105 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 12,832 confirmed cases:

3,790 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,836 cases are from the north area (1085 northwest, 1,339 north central, 412 northeast)

2,564 cases are from the Regina area

1,457 cases are from the south area (545 southwest, 503 south central, 409 southeast)

1,353 cases are from the far north area (798 far northwest, 97 far north central, 458 far northeast)

788 cases are from the central area (320 central west, 468 central east)

44 cases have pending residence information

To date, 396,555 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 15, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 244,094 people tested per million population. The national rate was 339,375 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,875 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Self-isolation period changing

The isolation period for COVID-19 positive individuals is being reduced from 14 to 10 days effective immediately. Individuals who are already currently in self-isolation should still continue to wait for a call from public health to confirm they are recovered.

Individuals who are self-isolating as a result of being a close contact must continue to self-isolate for 14 days as it can take several days for symptoms to appear. Once symptoms appear individuals must self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Immunocompromised persons should follow the isolation period recommendations of public health and follow up with their physician or oncologist.

New Public Health Measures Take Effect Today

For more information on the public health measures that take effect today (Dec. 17), or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.