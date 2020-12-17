August 6, 1983 – November 17, 2020

On Nov. 17, 2020 we lost our son, brother, uncle and friend, Cody Tourand. He passed away at St. Pauls Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.

Cody had a happy childhood and he loved playing baseball and soccer. At the age of 12 he joined Air Cadets and was a cadet till he was 19. He attended several summer camps including a six week survival instructor course in Cold Lake, AB. He loved being a cadet and a civilian instructor after he turned 19.

Cody was diagnosed with leukemia in 2003. Then came chemo, remission, relapse, chemo, remission, chemo and bone marrow transplant. He had about 15 years of side effects from the transplant including a hip replacement and just recently kidney failure. He faced all this with such strength and bravery.

There were not many jobs he could handle but he wanted to be a parts person and took a three year course. He loved his job at Extreme Speed but finally had to move to Saskatoon to be near the doctors.

Cody had a couple parts person jobs in Saskatoon but his health would not let him work full time on his feet. He then became a school bus driver which he loved. He drove bus for four-and-a-half years and was proud that he never missed a day till he went into the hospital a week-and-a-half before he passed away.

Being a member of Flatland 4×4 club was something he really enjoyed. He loved the Christmas parade and the truck shows. His little truck was his pride and joy.

Cody will be lovingly remembered by his parents: Eugene and Sharon Tourand; his brothers: Christopher and Jeremy (Care); his precious nieces: Amy and Sabrina; and his nephews: Justin and Avery; as well as his Grandmother: Anna Tourand; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He loved people and was a very kind person who was willing to help anyone. Cody did not want a funeral and will be laid to rest by family in the columbarium in the Meadow Lake cemetery.