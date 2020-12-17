April 24, 1938 – December 3, 2020

Ruby was born to John and Grace Schiele on April 24, 1938. She passed away December 3, 2020 in St. Walburg, SK.

Ruby was predeceased by her: husband: Marty (1977); parents: John Schiele (1982) and Grace (1994); sisters: Verna (1964 and Mabel (2012); brother-in-law: Randy Schaetzle (2007); and an infant great granddaughter: Ava (2016).

Left to mourn her passing are her: loving partner: Fred Krywchuk; daughter: Cheryl Gunn; sons: Robert (Rhonda) Mangles and Darryl (Shannon) Konsmo; grandchildren: Jason (Mandy), Carolynn (Gordon), Shauna and Jake; great grandchildren: Jordyn, Alyssa, Breanna, Jocelyn and Bella; brothers: Percy (Annaliese) Schiele, Dale (LaVera) Schiele and Gordon Schiele (Caroleigh Shearing).

A funeral was held Dec. 9, 2020 at Marshall’s Funeral Home Chapel in St. Walburg, SK followed by a graveside ceremony at St. Walburg Municipal Cemetery. The clergy were Dale Schiele and Shane Schiele. The pallbearers were Shane Schiele, Jason Gunn, Gordon Schiele, Thomas Krywchuk, Dale Schiele and Darryl Konsmo. Honorary pallbearers were all of Ruby’s family and friends.