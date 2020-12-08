Six residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Five of these individuals were in their 80s from the Northwest (1), Regina (3) and Southeast (1) zones. One individual in their 30s was from the North Central zone. This marks the largest one day increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

There are 183 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 8, bringing the provincial total to date to 10,597 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (13), Far Northeast (10), Northwest (18), North Central (30), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (62), Central West (7), Central East (4), Regina (25), Southwest (4), South Central (1) and Southeast (1) zones and three new cases have pending residence information.

Two cases where a Saskatchewan resident tested positive while out of province have been added to the Far Northwest (1) and Northwest (1) zones.

Four (4) cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Northwest zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 10,597 reported cases, 4,663 are considered active. A total of 5,868 people have recovered. This marks the largest one day increase in the number of recoveries since the pandemic began.

One hundred forty-four people are in hospital. One hundred seventeen people are receiving inpatient care: seven in the Northwest, 16 in the North Central, two in the Northeast, 51 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 23 in the Regina, one in the Southwest, one in the South Central and 15 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: six in the North Central, 11 in the Saskatoon, eight in the Regina, one in the Southwest and one in the South Central zones.

Of the 10,597 cases in the province:

510 cases are travelers;

4,446 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,440 have no known exposures; and

3,201 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

345 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,233 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,718 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,803 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,423 are in the 60-79 age range; and 415 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

66 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 10,597 confirmed cases:

3,200 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,192 cases are from the north area (783 northwest, 1057 north central, 352 northeast)

2,047 cases are from the Regina area

1,312 cases are from the south area (514 southwest, 454 south central, 344 southeast)

1,106 cases are from the far north area (694 far northwest, 84 far north central, 328 far northeast)

708 cases are from the central area (304 central west, 404 central east)

32 cases have pending residence information

To date, 369,755 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 6, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 232,584 people tested per million population. The national rate was 321,090 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,359 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Public Health Measures

General COVID-19 Information

