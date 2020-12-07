​The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Meadow Lake area and is urging Saskatchewan residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others and masking when that’s not possible, frequent hand hygiene and self-isolating if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

In order to keep everyone in SHA facilities and care homes safe during this time, family presence/visitation is being limited in to compassionate reasons only in the Meadow Lake Hospital effective Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. The measure will be reassessed in four weeks.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” reads a recent SHA news release. “These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

No other visitors are allowed into the specified facilities or homes at this time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.

Detailed information about family presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.