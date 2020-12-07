One resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This individual was in their 60s from the Regina zone.

There are 274 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 7, bringing the provincial total to date to 10,412 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (21), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (26), North Central (28), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (72), Central East (7), Regina (80), Southwest (8), South Central (4) and Southeast (12) zones and three new cases have pending residence information.

One (1) case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone. One (1) case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 10,412 reported cases, 4,763 are considered active. A total of 5,589 people have recovered.

One hundred forty-three people are in hospital.One hundred seventeen people are receiving inpatient care: nine in the Northwest, 12 in the North Central, one in the Northeast, 48 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 24 in the Regina, two in the Southwest, one in the South Central and 19 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-six people are in intensive care: six in the North Central, 11 in the Saskatoon, eight in the Regina and one in the Southwest zones.



Of the 10,412 cases in the province:

504 cases are travelers;

4,300 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,400 have no known exposures; and

3,208 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

324 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,651 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,757 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,400 are in the 60-79 age range; and 408 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

60 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 10,412 confirmed cases:

3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,136 cases are from the north area (762 northwest, 1027 north central, 347 northeast)

2,020 cases are from the Regina area

1,306 cases are from the south area (510 southwest, 453 south central, 343 southeast)

1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far northwest, 84 far north central, 318 far northeast)

697 cases are from the central area (297 central west, 400 central east)

33 cases have pending residence information

To date, 367,396 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 5, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 231,105 people tested per million population. The national rate was 318,643 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Public Health Measures

