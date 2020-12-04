One resident in the South zone, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The individual was in the 80-plus age category.

There are 283 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 4, bringing the provincial total to date to 9,527 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (9), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (12), North Central (47), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (50), Central West (7), Central East (9), Regina (83), Southwest (12), South Central (9) and Southeast (9) zones and 18 new cases have pending residence information.

Two cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Northwest (one from Nov. 15 and one from Nov. 22).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 9,527 reported cases, 4,116 are considered active. A total of 5,356 people have recovered.

One-hundred twenty-six people are in hospital. One-hundred one people are receiving inpatient care: seven in the Northwest, 12 in the North Central, one in the Northeast, 36 in Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 20 in Regina, three in the Southwest, and 21 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-five people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, four in the North Central, 11 in Saskatoon and nine in the Regina zones.

Of the 9,527 cases in the province:

491 cases are travelers;

4,037 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2270 have no known exposures; and

2,729 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

297 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,982 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,359 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,547 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,273 are in the 60-79 age range; and 361 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

55 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 9,527 confirmed cases:

2,852 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,927 cases are from the north area (692 northwest, 916 north central, 319 northeast)

1,829 cases are from the Regina area

1,218 cases are from the south area (475 southwest, 431 south central, 312 southeast)

996 cases are from the far north area (636 far northwest, 83 far north central, 277 far northeast)

659 cases are from the central area (285 central west, 374 central east)

46 cases have pending residence information

To date, 357,142 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 2, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 225,891 people tested per million population. The national rate was 312,315 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,504 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.