One resident in the South zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was in the 80-plus age category.

There are 259 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 3, bringing the provincial total to date to 9,244 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (9), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (21), North Central (20), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (50), Central West (3), Central East (3), Regina (112), Southwest (21), South Central (10) and Southeast (6) zones and one (1) new case has pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Northwest (2) and North Central (2) zones and three Saskatchewan residents tested out-of- province were added to the Northwest zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 269 (22.2 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 9,244 reported cases, 4,017 are considered active. A total of 5,173 people have recovered.

One-hundred and twenty-eight people are in hospital. One-hundred and four people are receiving inpatient care: one in the Far Northwest, eight in the Northwest, nine in the North Central, one in the Northeast, 41 in the Saskatoon, two in the Central East, 20 in the Regina, two in the Southwest, and 20 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-four people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, three in the North Central, 11 in the Saskatoon and nine in the Regina zones.

Of the 9,244 cases in the province:

486 cases are travelers;

3,929 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,221 have no known exposures; and

2,608 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

285 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,909 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,276 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,473 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,226 are in the 60-79 age range; and 355 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

54 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 9,244 confirmed cases:

2,802 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,859 cases are from the north area (678 northwest, 869 north central, 312 northeast)

1,746 cases are from the Regina area

1,188 cases are from the south area (463 southwest, 422 south central, 303 southeast)

976 cases are from the far north area (627 far northwest, 83 far north central, 266 far northeast)

643 cases are from the central area (278 central west, 365 central east)

30 cases have pending residence information

To date, 353,638 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 1, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 224,447 people tested per million population. The national rate was 310,004 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,247 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Two actives cases on Flying Dust

Locally, Flying Dust First Nation announced Dec. 3 there is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total number of active cases to two. The individual was tested Dec. 2 after developing symptoms. This individual is currently in hospital.



Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the two-week period Nov. 10-24, 2020 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.