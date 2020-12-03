July 29, 1925 – November 26, 2020

Hilda (Dueck) Esau passed away peacefully at the age of 95 with her two daughters Sandra McAmmond and Claudine Bueckert by her side.

Hilda was born in Rosthern, Saskatchewan to John and Anne Dueck. When she was eight years old, the family moved to a farm north of Meadow Lake. Years later she met and fell in love with Edwin Esau. They were married April 17, 1944 and lived at the district of Barnes Crossing and later moved to Meadow Lake, where they raised four children.

They became involved with the church as well as community activities. Hilda was well known for her “yard sales”.

Together Hilda and Ed opened their home to the “Alcoholics Victorious support group”. Over the years, they helped many people deal with addictions. Their home was always open day or night with the coffee pot on to anyone who needed a friendly face and a listening ear.

Edwin passed away in 1994. Hilda moved into the villa and became involved in interests such as supplying short stories to the super senior magazine. One of Hilda’s writings “Don’t tell Hubby” appeared in the 2007 edition, which circulated across Canada.

As years passed, Hilda’s health declined, leaving her dependent on the wheelchair. She then moved to the Pioneer Lodge where she lived until her passing.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Sandra (Walter), Marvel (Ben), Kim (Bonnie), Shauna (Ken) and families; Claudine (Len), Kendra (Darryl), Justin (Shelley), Richelle, and families; Marlow (Leslie), Tatum (Brent), Logan (Else), and families; Pernell (Lori), Tyler (Lindsey), Shayden and families. As well as her sister Laura Muzzy and sister-in-law Irene Esau.

She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Esau in 1994 and grandson Tracey McAmmond in 1968.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Northern Pioneer Lodge for the compassion and respect they showed to Hilda and her family. Thank you for honouring her in the most professional manner.

A Tribute to Grandma Hilda Esau

My Grandma passed away this morning, I spent most of the night awake thinking about her, praying that her passing would be peaceful and just letting the memories come like a movie reel. They paint a very familiar picture in my head, and likely the same for my siblings and cousins.

Grandma was the queen of yard sales and Salvation Army – she was a thrifter before thrifting was even cool. Christmas at Grandmas was the best – presents wrapped in white tissue paper or newspaper and masking tape, stacked under an imperfectly beautiful Christmas tree, freshly cut by Grandpa, then no sooner would he set it up that she would bring out a can of snow. Let’s just say she didn’t give it a light dusting – stale chips, hard candies and Christmas oranges.

Her home had ever changing decor (a trait inherited apparently) and furniture, layers of wallpaper and patchwork carpet. There weren’t a lot of nights that went by that there wasn’t a big knife stuck in the door frame under the door knob – just extra measures of protection in her mind.

Seashell noodles and cream gravy made with bacon drippings, pot roast Sundays, Velveeta cheese. Toast dipped in coffee every morning, real butter.Starting a batch of buns at midnight, because she rarely slept.

Late night visiting with just the girls, being silly, dancing in the kitchen and you know the term “we were laughing so hard the tears would run down our legs”. I think our Grandma and her sister Laura invented that phrase on these nights. Being Mennonite, there was a fair bit of low German going on, especially when it was about something the grandkids didn’t need to be hearing.

Grandma had the gift of hospitality that always had their house as a gathering place. As adults, we look back and love the home she and Grandpa created, it wasn’t spotless or perfectly curated, but they lived comfortably.

People would just walk in unannounced and Grandma would put the coffee pot on, take out some baking if she had it, but if not she brought marshmallow cookies or the chips left on the tray from the night before were perfectly acceptable. No one even batted an eye because they were there for the fellowship. She and Grandpa had huge hearts and served many people through the “Alcoholics Victorious” and she made very sure that gospel tracts were left in many public bathrooms throughout Meadow Lake. We are so happy that she is enjoying her heavenly home now free from pain. She has met her savior and we believe Grandpa met her there too as well as many other loved ones that went before.

Looking through an old binder from their 50th wedding anniversary, and came across the cute lyrics our great Auntie made up for that celebration: On Ed’s arm a soft hand rested, rested light as ocean foam. And ‘twas from Aunt Linda’s Faspa party he was seeing Hilda home.

We don’t think grandpa saw her home, but he definitely greeted her once she got there with his sweet smile and a twinkle in his eye.

We love you and will see you again Grandma.

Written by Granddaughter Shauna Dimler on behalf of all of Hilda’s grandchildren.