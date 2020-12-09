On Tuesday (Dec. 8) between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received two reports of an armed robbery in the Green Lake area and another report of an armed robbery in the Meadow Lake area.

The five individuals believed to involved in these incidents were described to be wearing red and black clothing with face coverings, carrying firearms. Four males were described to be approximately 5’10” and one male appeared to have a large open sore on his hand. A female was described as wearing large sunglasses.

The individuals were last seen driving a stolen black and brown 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Saskatchewan license plate 215 JHK. The individuals fled in the truck and were believed to be traveling south on Highway 4.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have seen the black and brown 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck, is urged to contact Meadow Lake RCMP by calling 306-236-2570 or call your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation is ongoing.