There are 246 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 11, bringing the provincial total to date to 11,475 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (19), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (13), Northwest (24), North Central (34), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (65), Central West (3), Central East (6), Regina (50), Southwest (1), South Central (7) and Southeast (14) zones and no (0) new cases have pending residence information.

Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northeast and North Central zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 282 (23.3 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 11,475 reported cases, 4,547 are considered active. A total of 6,853 people have recovered.

It is anticipated that the number of cases designated as “active” will decline as older cases are reviewed and potentially shifted to recovered status. This work is ongoing.

One hundred thirty-three people are in hospital. One hundred six people are receiving inpatient care: one in the Far Northwest, six in the Northwest, 16 in the North Central, two in the Northeast, 45 in Saskatoon, two in the Central East, 26 in Regina, one in the Southwest, one in the South Central and six in the Southeast zones. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: six in the North Central, 11 in Saskatoon, eight in Regina, one in the Southwest and one in the South Central zones.

Of the 11,475 cases in the province:

533 cases are travelers;

5,015 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,676 have no known exposures; and

3,251 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

397 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,402 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,037 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,013 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,529 are in the 60-79 age range; and 489 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

75 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 11,475 confirmed cases:

3,436 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,417 cases are from the north area (881 northwest, 1,165 north central, 371 northeast)

2,280 cases are from the Regina area

1,371 cases are from the south area (534 southwest, 466 south central, 371 southeast)

1,209 cases are from the far north area (746 far northwest, 89 far north central, 374 far northeast)

730 cases are from the central area (312 central west, 418 central east)

32 cases have pending residence information

To date, 379,378 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of December 9, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 236,087 people tested per million population. The national rate was 327,695 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,497 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

