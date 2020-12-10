Four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two individuals in the 80-plus age group were from the Regina and South Central zones. One individual in the 30-39 age group was from North Central and one individual in the 50-59 age group was from the Northeast zone.

There are 324 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 10, bringing the provincial total to date to 11,223 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (47), North Central (37), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (109), Central West (1), Central East (6), Regina (53), Southwest (15), South Central (2) and Southeast (8) zones and four (4) new cases have pending residence information.

Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northeast and Northwest zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 283 (23.3 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 11,223 reported cases, 4,682 are considered active. A total of 6,466 people have recovered.

It is anticipated that the number of cases designated as “active” will decline as older cases are reviewed and potentially shifted to recovered status. This work is ongoing.

One hundred thirty-eight people are in hospital. One hundred seven people are receiving inpatient care: seven in the Northwest, 16 in the North Central, two in the Northeast, 47 in Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 25 in Regina, one in the Southwest, one in the South Central and seven in the Southeast zones. Thirty-one people are in intensive care: eight in the North Central, 11 in Saskatoon, ten in Regina, one in the South West and one in the South Central zones.

Of the 11,223 cases in the province:

526 cases are travelers;

4,792 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,567 have no known exposures; and

3,338 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

376 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,344 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,946 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,952 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,500 are in the 60-79 age range; and 476 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

75 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 11,223 confirmed cases:

3,369 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,348 cases are from the north area (856 northwest, 1,130 north central, 362 northeast)

2,230 cases are from the Regina area

1,349 cases are from the south area (533 southwest, 459 south central, 357 southeast)

1,172 cases are from the far north area (724 far northwest, 88 far north central, 360 far northeast)

721 cases are from the central area (309 central west, 412 central east)

34 cases have pending residence information

To date, 375,881 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 8, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 234,749 people tested per million population. The national rate was 325,263 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,476 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.