There were 2,658 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 24,575.



The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (774), Saskatoon (444), North Central (460), Northwest (348), Far Northeast (80), Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (9), Central East (485) and Southeast (47). No data was reported Jan. 19 for the Northeast zone.



For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.



Pfizer has announced Canada will receive zero doses for the week of Jan. 25, but the shipment received this week will permit for limited vaccinations to continue next week.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 234 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 20, bringing the provincial total to date to 21,112 cases.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the Regina zone; one reported death was in the 70-79 age group in the North Central zone; and two new deaths in the 80-plus age group were reported in the Saskatoon (1) and Southeast (1) zones.



Note three deaths (two in the Regina zone and one in the Southeast zone) have been removed from the Deaths Due to COVID-19 number as it has been determined they were not COVID-19 related. This will be reflected in the COVID-19 dashboard immediately.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (27), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (18), Northwest (39), North Central (9), Northeast (17), Saskatoon (66), Central West (6), Central East (15), Regina (23), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (8) zones and two (2) new cases have pending residence information



Twenty-five cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (13), Northwest (8), North Central (2), Saskatoon (1) and Regina (1) zones.



Seven Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province, were added to the counts for the following zones: Central East (1), Far Northeast (2), Far Northwest (3) and Saskatoon (1).A total of 17,184 individuals have recovered and 3,702 cases are considered active.Due to a technical issue, current hospitalization data is not available and will be updated in tomorrow’s report.



There were 2,559 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 19.To date, 479,092 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 18, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 275,596 people tested per million population. The national rate was 444,549 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 298 (24.6 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

COVID-19 Recoveries to be Updated

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority continue to ensure that public reporting of COVID-19 cases reflects current, active case counts including those who require hospital care. Starting today, the reporting database is being updated to reconcile a significant backlog in the number of recoveries and these will be reflected in the daily case statistics. This adjustment will occur over the next few days.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.