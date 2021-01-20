On Jan. 19 at approximately 8 p.m., Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP attended a local hospital after receiving a report of an adult male who sustained injury from a gunshot wound to the leg.



Preliminary investigation by police determined the 36-year-old victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot while outside a residence in Ile-a-la Crosse. The victim is receiving medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.



Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP is investigating the circumstances leading to the victim being shot.



Anyone with information that can assist with moving the investigation forward is urged to call the Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP at 306-833-6300 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.