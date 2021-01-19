There were 1,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 24,575.The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (401), Saskatoon (688), North Central (36), Northwest (132), Far Northeast (200), Central East (117) and Southeast (383). For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Another shipment of 2,925 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be arriving in Saskatchewan this week. This shipment will be divided between the Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle and North Battleford areas and used to continue vaccinating priority populations.Daily COVID-19 StatisticsThere are 309 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 19, bringing the provincial total to date to 20,871 cases.

Six Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the Central West zone. Five new deaths in the 80-plus age group were reported in the Regina (2), Saskatoon (1) and Southeast (2) zones.The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (25), Far North Central (16), Far Northeast (18), Northwest (29), North Central (30), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (69), Central West (3), Central East (19), Regina (43), Southwest (3) and Southeast (19) zones, while 25 new cases have pending residence information.Seven cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (1), Northwest (1), North Central (4) and Regina (1) zones.A total of 16,490 individuals have recovered and 4,156 cases are considered active.Two hundred seven people are in hospital. One hundred seventy-six people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (7), Far North Central (1), Northwest (11), North Central (24), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (56), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (45), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (10). Thirty-one people are in intensive care: Northwest (3), North Central (4), Saskatoon (15), Regina (8) and South Central (1).



There were 2,929 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 19.To date, 476,533 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 17, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 274,535 people tested per million population. The national rate was 441,939 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 300 (24.7 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

COVID-19 Recoveries to be Updated

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority continue to ensure public reporting of COVID-19 cases reflects current, active case counts including those who require hospital care. Currently, the reporting database is being updated to reconcile a significant backlog in the number of recoveries and these will be reflected in the daily case statistics over the coming days. Reporting procedures will be amended to ensure such reconciliations are not required going forward. The data reconciliation includes updates to active cases in the following areas:

• 21 days past their test positive date or date when their symptoms first appeared – approximately 588 cases

• 15-20 days past their test positive date or date when their symptoms first appeared – approximately 567 cases

• 11-14 days past their test positive date or date when their symptoms first appeared – approximately 882 cases

Public Health Measures

General COVID-19 Information

