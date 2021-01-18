There were 2,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan – this brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 22,618.The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (527), Saskatoon (778), North Central (65), Far Northeast (104), Central East (183) and Southeast (792).Data for Jan. 17 from the Far Northwest and Far North Central zones is not yet available and will be reported tomorrow. On Jan. 16, there were 10 doses administered in the Far North Central zone.For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 290 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 18, bringing the provincial total to date to 20,562 cases.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the Northeast zone. Two new deaths in the 70-79 age group were reported in the Far Northwest (1) and Saskatoon (1) zones. One new death in the 80-plus age group was reported in the Far Northeast zone.



The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (45), Far North Central (12), Far Northeast (20), Northwest (41), North Central (13), Northeast (33), Saskatoon (55), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (25), Southwest (2), South Central (5) and Southeast (7) zones, while 21 new cases have pending residence information.

Six cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (1) and South Central (1) zones.



A total of 16,078 individuals have recovered and 4,265 cases are considered active.



Two hundred and ten people are in hospital. One hundred eighty people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (7), Far North Central (1), Northwest (13), North Central (24), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (61), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (42), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (11). Thirty people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (3), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), Regina (8) and South Central (1).



There were 2,811 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 17.



To date, 473,604 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 16, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 273,543 people tested per million population. The national rate was 440,474 people tested per million population.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 291 (24.0 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Public Health Measures

General COVID-19 Information

