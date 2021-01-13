As of Jan. 13, a total of 10,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan however all vaccine reports for Jan. 13 have not yet been received. A more detailed update on vaccines delivered for Jan. 13 will be released in the Jan. 14 news release.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 247 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 13, bringing the provincial total to date to 19,017 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Both deaths are in the 80-plus age group, with one reported in the North Central zone and one reported in the Saskatoon zone.



The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Far North Central (10), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (24), North Central (27), Northeast (27), Saskatoon (82), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (23) and Southeast (11) zones and 13 new cases have pending residence information.



Eighteen cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (3); Far Northeast (1); Northwest (5); North Central (8); and Northeast (1) zones.



A total of 15,063 individuals have recovered and 3,748 cases are considered active.



Two hundred five people are in hospital. One hundred sixty-nine people are receiving inpatient care: Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (12), North Central (35), Northeast (13), Saskatoon (43), Central West (1), Central East (9), Regina (43), South Central (1) and Southeast (10). Thirty-six people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (6), Saskatoon (17), Central East (1), and Regina (10).



There were 2,620 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 12.



To date, 458,665 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 11, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 268,426 people tested per million population. The national rate was 391,433 people tested per million population.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 316 (26.1 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.