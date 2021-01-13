The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North (MCU-N), with the assistance of several RCMP detachments and specialized units, have been working together to investigate the suspicious death of an adult male from Buffalo Narrows that occurred Dec. 20, 2018.

Police have interviewed witnesses to establish a clear timeline of the events, examined the scene, gathered evidence and worked with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Based on the information gathered, along with assistance from the Buffalo Narrows RCMP, North Battleford and Regina RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), RCMP MCU-South, the death of the adult male was determined to be a homicide.

The adult male victim has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Chartier of Buffalo Narrows. Saskatchewan RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to provide Chartier’s family with the support they need.

As a result of this investigation and consultation with the Crown, 67-year-old Robert Young of Buffalo Narrows has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jason Chartier. Robert Young was arrested without incident in Buffalo Narrows by MCU-N Jan. 12, 2021, and taken into custody.

Young is scheduled to make his first appearance in court in Buffalo Narrows today (Jan. 13).