As of Jan. 12, a total of 9,880 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

On Jan. 11, 903 of these doses were administered in Regina (219), Saskatoon (81), Prince Albert (210), the Far Northwest (88), the Far North Central (64), the Far Northeast (122) and Northeast (119) zones.

This brings the totals to 2,069 doses and 1,449 second doses of Pfizer in the Regina pilot program; 2,928 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon; 824 Pfizer doses in Prince Albert; 684 Moderna doses in the Far Northwest zone; 226 Moderna doses in the Far North Central zone; 1,193 Moderna doses in the Far Northeast zone; and 507 Moderna doses in the Northeast zone.

The next Pfizer shipment of 6,825 doses in expected to arrive in Saskatoon today and vaccination will continue among priority long term care and personal care home residents and staff.

The next Moderna shipment of 5,400 doses is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan Jan. 14. Five hundred doses will be distributed to the Far Northeast zone to continue the first doses in the priority sequencing. The remaining 4,900 doses will be distributed as first doses to priority long term and personal care home staff and residents and health care workers in the South East and Central East zones, including the communities of Wadena, Canora and Weyburn.

Public Health Measures Remain in Effect until Jan. 29

Based on current COVID-19 transmission rates, the public health order issued effective Dec. 17 will remain in effect until Jan. 29. At that time they will be reviewed by the provincial chief medical health officer. This includes:

• Private, indoor gatherings remain limited to immediate household members only.

• People may meet and greet outdoors with up to 10 people only, provided physical distancing between households can be maintained.

• The public health orders for licensed establishments; sports, fitness and dance; places of worship; and mandatory masking remain in place.

• All non-essential interprovincial travel is discouraged.

For complete information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 248 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 12, bringing the provincial total to date to 18,770 cases.

Five Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two new deaths in the 80-plus age group were reported in the Regina zone; two new deaths in the 70-79 age group were reported in the Far Northwest (1) and Northwest (1) zones; and one new death in the 30-39 age group was reported in the Southwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (20), Northwest (30), North Central (26), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (53), Central West (2), Central East (10), Regina (37), Southwest (2), South Central (8) and Southeast (11) zones and 31 new cases have pending residence information.

Twenty-seven cases with pending residence information were assigned to Far Northwest (6); Far Northeast (9); Northwest (2) and North Central (10) zones.

A total of 14,814 individuals have recovered and 3,752 cases are considered active.

One hundred ninety-one people are in hospital. One hundred sixty-two people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast (1), Far North Central (1), Northwest (10), North Central (34), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (42), Central East (9), Regina (42), South Central (1) and Southeast (10). Twenty-nine people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (4), Saskatoon (14), Central East (1), and Regina (9).

There were 1,995 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 10, 2021.

To date, 456,045 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 9, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 267,709 people tested per million population. The national rate was 389,637 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 321 (26.5 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

General COVID-19 Information

