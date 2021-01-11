The province is expecting 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week; the confirmed date of arrival and distribution locations will be announced this week.

Given the ultra-low temperature requirements of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health has received guidance from the manufacturer in order to support broader but still safe distribution. This will permit public health to move to Pfizer vaccine into long term and personal care homes and clinic locations within the communities where Pzifer is being distributed. This will start in Prince Albert immediately.

As of Jan. 11, a total of 8,948 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

Eight hundred and thirty-three of these doses were administered Jan. 10 in Regina (222), Saskatoon (54), Prince Albert (117), the Far Northeast (234) and Northeast (206) zones.

This brings the totals to 2,069 doses and 1,230 second doses of Pfizer in the Regina pilot program; 2,847 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon; 613 Pfizer doses in Prince Albert; 596 Moderna doses in the Far Northwest zone; 134 Moderna doses in the Far North Central zone; 1,071 Moderna doses in the Far Northeast zone; and 388 Moderna doses in the Northeast zone. Note some vaccinations taking place yesterday in the province’s North may not have been reported yet.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 412 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 11, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 18,522 cases. On Jan. 10, there were 307 new cases.

Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Four new deaths in the 80-plus age group were reported in the Far Northwest (1), Northwest (1), Central East (1), and Southeast (1) zones. Two new deaths in the 60-69 age group were reported in the Regina (1) and South Central (1) zones. One new death in the 50-59 age group was reported in the North Central zone and one new death in the 30-39 age group was reported in the Regina zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (33), Far North Central (9), Far Northeast (80), Northwest (102), North Central (95), Northeast (48), Saskatoon (142), Central West (4), Central East (23), Regina (88), Southwest (1), South Central (12) and Southeast (47) zones and 35 new cases have pending residence information.

Twenty-one cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (4); Far Northeast (4); Northwest (1); North Central (8); Northeast (1); Saskatoon (2) and Regina (1) zones.

A total of 14,588 individuals have recovered and 3,735 cases are considered active.

One hundred and ninety-seven people are in hospital. One hundred and sixty-six people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (1), Northwest (10), North Central (33), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (46), Central East (9), Regina (44), South Central (1) and Southeast (10). Thirty-one people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (5), Saskatoon (13), Central East (1), and Regina (11).

There were 3,222 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 9, 2021 and 2,611 Jan. 10, 2021.

To date, 454,050 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 9, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 266,659 people tested per million population. The national rate was 387,986 people tested per million population.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 307 (25.4 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please note that Saturday’s seven-day average of daily new cases was corrected to be 279 (23.1 new cases per 100,000 population). Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.