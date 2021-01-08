

As of January 8, a total of 6,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, with nearly 1,200 delivered in the last twenty-four hours. This includes 2,069 Pfizer doses and 815 second doses in the Regina pilot program; 2,627 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon; 160 Pfizer doses in Prince Albert; and 344 Moderna doses in the Far North West zone. This represents the largest number of vaccines administered in one day, to date.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics



There are 336 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on January 8, 2021, bringing the provincial total to 17,474 cases.



Seven Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death was recorded in the 80+ age group in North Central. Four new deaths were recorded in the Regina zone: one in the 60-69 age group, two in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80+ age group. Two new deaths were recorded in the South East: one in the 30-39 age group and one in the 80+ age group.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (20), Far North Central (4), Far North East (52), North West (46), North Central (41), North East (3), Saskatoon (57), Central West (6), Central East (9), Regina (56), South West (2), South Central (6) and South East (17) zones and 17 new cases have pending residence information.



Seventy-two previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Far North West (5), Far North East (21), North West (20) and North Central (21), Central East (1), Saskatoon (2), Regina (1) and South East (1) zones.

A total of 14,237 individuals have recovered and 3,053 cases are considered active.



One hundred and eighty people are in hospital. One hundred and fifty-four people are receiving inpatient care in the following zones: Far North Central (1), Far North East (1); North West (11); North Central (30); North East (3); Saskatoon (50); Central East (8); Regina (39); South Central (2); and South East (9). Twenty-six people are in intensive care in the following zones: North West (2); North Central (4); Saskatoon (8); Central East (1); and Regina (11).

There were 3,105 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on January 7, 2021.



To date, 445,168 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 6, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 263,183 people tested per million population. The national rate was 381,241 people tested per million population.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 (21.6 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Public Health Measures



For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



General COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.