As of Jan. 7, a total of 4,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan. This includes 2,069 Pfizer doses in the Regina pilot program and 233 second doses, now being administered; 2,407 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon; and 123 Moderna doses in the Far Northwest zone.

Immunizations for eligible health care staff, as well as long-term and personal care home residents, began this morning in Prince Albert. Testing and assessment physician Dr. Romashnee Moodlia and Herb Bassett Home long-term care residents Muriel Sheldon and Dennis McCallum were among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Prince Albert has now received 3,900 Pfizer doses, which will all be used as first doses. The Saskatchewan Health Authority will communicate clinic information to eligible staff and facilities.

An update on the COIVD-19 vaccination roll-out can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine.

Note that an additional 100 Moderna doses have been allocated to Saskatchewan, increasing the Feb. 1 delivery to 5,400 doses. February allocations for the Pfizer vaccine have been confirmed at 11,700 arriving each week.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 334 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Jan. 7, 2021, bringing the provincial total to 17,138 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death was recorded in the 70-79 age group in the Regina zone. Two new deaths were recorded in the 80-plus age group in the North Central and Regina zones.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (24), North West (11), North Central (65), Northeast (14), Saskatoon (83), Central West (4), Central East (6), Regina (49), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (33) zones and 27 new cases have pending residence information.

Six previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Far Northeast (1), Northwest (4) and North Central (1) zones.

A total of 14,014 individuals have recovered and 2,947 cases are considered active.

One hundred and seventy-six people are in hospital. One hundred and forty-seven people are receiving inpatient care in the following zones: Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (1); Northwest (8); North Central (31); Northeast (3); Saskatoon (39); Central East (7); Regina (45); South Central (2); and Southeast (10). Twenty-nine people are in intensive care in the following zones: Northwest (2); North Central (5); Saskatoon (9); Central East (1); and Regina (12).

There were 2,548 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 6, 2021.

To date, 442,063 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 5, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 262,308 people tested per million population. The national rate was 378,928 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 254 (20.9 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Expansion to Drive-thru Testing Site

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Yorkton. Effective immediately, the Yorkton site will have expanded hours, opening each day at 10:30 a.m., rather than the previous opening of 1 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.