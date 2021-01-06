In the early morning hours of Jan. 4, a 29-year-old male was shot at several times while parked in a vehicle on Cochin Avenue in Meadow Lake.

The driver was struck once and suffered serious injuries. There were two other occupants in the vehicle who were unharmed. The vehicle was stationary at the start of the shooting and was put in motion during the incident. The car struck a power pole during the incident, caught fire and was heavily damaged.

Meadow Lake Fire and EMS attended to the scene along with RCMP.

The male was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries. The North Battleford Provincial General Investigation Section, North Battleford Forensic Identification Services, and Meadow Lake General Investigation Section and Meadow Lake detachment members are all assisting with the investigation.

At the time of the incident and from the evidence gathered to date, it is believed the male was the target of the attack. This was not a random incident and the general public is not at risk.