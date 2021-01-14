As of Jan. 14, a total of 11,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.



On Jan. 13, 1,393 doses were administered in the Regina (393), the Saskatoon (435), the North Central (295), the Far Northwest (121), the Far North Central (11), the Far Northeast (30) and Northeast (108) zones.



On Jan. 12, 664 doses were administered in the Regina (90), the Saskatoon (174), the North Central (139), the Far Northwest (130), the Far North Central (20), the Far Northeast (11) and the Northeast (100) zones.



This now includes 192 doses administered in the Far North regions that were reported Jan. 12 and 13, following the case news releases of those days being posted.



This brings the totals to 2,353 doses and 1,648 second doses of Pfizer in Regina; 3,433 doses and 104 second doses of Pfizer in Saskatoon; 1,258 Pfizer doses in the North Central zone; 956 Moderna doses in the Far Northwest zone; 257 Moderna doses in the Far North Central zone; 1,261 Moderna doses in the Far Northeast zone; and 715 Moderna doses in the Northeast zone.

The vaccination of seniors aged 70-plus in the Wakaw and Cudworth areas begins tomorrow. This clinic was by appointment only and is now fully subscribed.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 312 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 14, bringing the provincial total to date to 19,329 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (14), Far North Central (8), Far Northeast (29), Northwest (18), North Central (39), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (99), Central West (2), Central East (7), Regina (51), Southwest (1), South Central (7) and Southeast (24) zones and six new cases have pending residence information.



Sixteen cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (2); Far North Central (3); Far Northeast (1); Northwest (2); North Central (6); Northeast (1); and Saskatoon (1) zones.



There are no new deaths to report for Jan. 14.



A total of 15,264 individuals have recovered and 3,859 cases are considered active.

Two hundred and six people are in hospital. One hundred and seventy-three people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (13), North Central (34), Northeast (13), Saskatoon (47), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (42), South Central (1) and Southeast (10). Thirty-three people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (5), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), and Regina (10).



There were 3,270 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 13.



To date, 461,935 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 12, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 269,310 people tested per million population. The national rate was 393,240 people tested per million population.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 313 (25.9 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.