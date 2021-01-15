On Jan. 12, the Meadow Lake RCMP received several calls reporting shots fired near 3rd Avenue East in Meadow Lake. Members attended the area and began gathering information from several witnesses and examined the scene for physical evidence.

During the investigation a description of a possible suspect vehicle was obtained. A short time later another report of shots fired near 2nd Avenue West and a vehicle matching the same description was seen in the area. Officers located the vehicle and it was seized, but the driver has not been charged in relation to the shooting. Officers from the RCMP North Battleford Forensic Identification Services are examining the vehicle and gathering physical evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of Meadow Lake GIS and detachment officers. Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident, or any other crime in the Meadow Lake area is urged to call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.