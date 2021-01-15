As of Jan. 15, a total of 14,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.



Two thousand thirty-two doses were administered in the Regina (386), Saskatoon (674), North Central (549), Far Northwest (191), Far Northeast (30) and Northeast (202) zones. Numbers from the Far North Central zone have not yet been reported.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.



Second doses of Pfizer vaccine are now underway for health care workers in Saskatoon, with vaccination of residents and staff in long term and personal care homes in Saskatoon proceeding.



The vaccine clinics announced earlier this week in the North Central communities of Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern, Big River, Canwood, Shellbrook, Birch Hills, Debden, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake and Christopher Lake are fully booked. Additional clinics will be scheduled as quickly as possible following the sequencing of priority populations in those zones with high active case rates. The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s public service announcements on clinics can be found at www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/Pages/Home.aspx.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 382 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 15, bringing the provincial total to date to 19,715 cases.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two new deaths in the 60-69 age group were reported in the Northeast (1) and Southeast (1) zones. Two new deaths in the 80-plus age group were reported in the Saskatoon (1) and Southeast (1) zones.



The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (46), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (24), Northwest (45), North Central (38), Northeast (36), Saskatoon (88), Central West (2), Central East (14), Regina (42), Southwest (1), South Central (4) and Southeast (30) zones and 10 new cases have pending residence information.

Four cases tested out of province were found to be Saskatchewan residents and added to the counts in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1) and Northwest (1) zones.



Thirteen cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (6); Far Northeast (2); North Central (1); Northeast (1); and Regina (3) zones.



A total of 15,495 individuals have recovered and 4,010 cases are considered active.



Two hundred ten people are in hospital. One hundred seventy-five people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (11), North Central (36), Northeast (14), Saskatoon (48), Central East (9), Regina (40), Southwest (1) and Southeast (10). Thirty-five people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (5), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), Regina (11) and South Central (1).



There were 3,455 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 14.



To date, 465,390 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 13, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 270,524 people tested per million population. The national rate was 395,617 people tested per million population.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 320 (26.4 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.